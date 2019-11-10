The Lady Jackets are back on the court getting ready for their upcoming games.
The girls basketball team returned to their routine practice schedule and have been working to prepare for their scrimmage game this week.
New Head Coach Andre Clark said the team has been focusing on fundamental drills and conditioning, along with some plays, in order to be in shape to play.
After winning the 7-AA region championship title and advancing to the Elite Eight round of state playoffs last year, Clark is looking to repeat that performance, while pushing the team to the next level of success.
In terms of improvement, Clark is looking to bring more players into the program as he stated they need more people to play.
With three seniors on the team, Clark is looking for strong skill and leadership.
He noted that Seniors Emma Evans and Anbria Daniels have been starters for two years and are very vocal, physical players who play key roles on the team.
He added that he hopes for Senior Nyjia Wade to be an asset to the team this season as well.
The Lady Jackets will face the Darlington Lady Tigers in a scrimmage match-up on Tuesday, November 12. Their regular season schedule starts next week, playing Villa Rica at home for a JV game at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity game at 6 p.m.
Rockmart will then host two games over Thanksgiving Break: East Paulding on Nov. 26 for a JV game at 1 p.m. and Varsity game at 2:30 p.m., and Rome on Nov. 30 with a JV game at 1 p.m. and Varsity game at 4 p.m.
The rest of the season’s schedule is TBD, based on the football team’s advancement in the state playoffs.