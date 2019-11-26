Rockmart fell to Villa Rica (5A) in a close 44-32 loss at their home game last week.
The Lady Jackets hosted the Lady Wildcats on Wednesday, which marked their first home game and regular season game after recently facing Darlington for a scrimmage event.
Junior Keyarah Berry led the team by putting up 21 points on the scoreboard, which was the majority of the points scored for the Lady Jackets, and going six for eight with her free throws.
As well, Seniors Emma Evans, Nyjia Wade, and Anbria Daniels, Junior Megan Little, and Brandi Jones each individually contributed two points.
Head Coach Andre Clark stated he was “disappointed" with the outcome of the game. “I’m not upset that we lost to Villa Rica, just how we lost to them,” he said.
“I definitely thought we could have shown more effort and fought harder against the team,” he added.
Offensively, Clark felt the problem was that the players couldn't score. “We have to improve on finding a way to score,” he said.
Defensively, he was pleased with the close score at the end of the game, considering Villa Rica has been averaging 70 points per game so far.
As well, Clark praised Daniels for her continued efforts to lead the team in communication and focus.
In comparison to the scrimmage matchup at Darlington, though, Clark was happier with the outcome of the scrimmage due to the continued effort from the girls throughout the entire game.
“We did not score early in that game either, but we kept fighting and found a way to catch up,” he said.
Another negative impact on the recent game was when Little sustained an injury in the first half. “As a precautionary measure, we decided to keep her out for the rest of the game, but losing her had an impact on our abilities offensively,” Clark stated.
In preparation for their games this week, the Lady Jackets worked on scoring and other offensive aspects, as well as practiced keeping their effort consistent. Clark stated that he expects East Paulding and Rome to both be competitive teams, as they are much bigger schools than Rockmart.
Rockmart hosts East Paulding at home today (Tuesday, Nov. 26) and will be hosting Rome on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a JV game at 1 p.m. and Varsity game at 4 p.m.