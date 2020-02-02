The Rockmart Lady Jackets are heading into the region tournament this week with positive results on the season. They’re not having to play a game until Thursday evening this week with a bye, and they have only lost six games all year.
They finished out their schedule putting up seven wins in a row and closing out their regular season with a 18-6 record and a 12-2 second place region finish heading into the tournament this week.
Rockmart can also boast a clean sweep of Cedartown this year as well, putting up a pair of wins over the Lady Bulldogs in December and January. Their last two games in region play saw the Lady Jackets post a 11 point win over Armuchee on Jan. 28 in a 51-40 finish, then a 59-44 win over Coosa at home for Senior Night.
With their second place finish in the region behind Chattooga (who were the only two region losses of the year for the Lady Jackets,) Rockmart heads into the region tournament in Summerville with a bye through the first two nights.
They’ll get to sit out the opening rounds alongside the Lady Indians on Monday and Tuesday.
The 7-AA tournament began on Feb. 3 with the fifth-seeded Model girls facing off against No. 8 seed Coosa at 4 p.m., and No. 6 seed Armuchee against No. 7 seed Pepperell at 7 p.m.
No. 4 seed Gordon Central will face the winner of Game 1 on Tuesday, followed by third-seeded Dade County taking on the winner of Game 2.
Rockmart doesn’t play until Thursday night when they’ll get into action in the brackets.