Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.