The Lady Bulldogs did not have a stellar week.
Cedartown girls basketball played close games, but lost twice in three games this week. After a buzzer-beating win at LaGrange, CHS fell to Troup County and Central to finish up the work week.
LaGrange gave Cedartown no room to breathe in their matchup on Tuesday evening. Cedartown blew a late lead, but Qiana Watson drained a three-pointer with two seconds left to knock off the Lady Grangers 53-52 on the road.
Keke Turner and Kamryn Frazier led all scorers with 16 and 15 points respectively. Qiana Watson added 12 points in LaGrange while Zoe Diamond Pasley finished with 10 points.
Then, on Wednesday night at Cedartown High School, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the no. 4 team in 4A, the Troup County Lady Tigers. Cedartown led Troup County entering the fourth period but could not slow down the Lady Tiger attack over the final eight minutes. Troup beat CHS 47-37 thanks to a huge final period by star forward Amber Gilbert.
Keke Turner led Cedartown with 12 points versus Troup. Kamryn Frazier added 9 points and Qiana Watson scored 6 points in the loss.
Cedartown blew another lead on the road Friday night. Central, who trailed Cedartown late, outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the final interval to knock off CHS 43-38. The Senior Night win sured-up the season sweep of Cedartown by Central.
Keke Turner and Marycille Brumby were the only scorers for Cedartown to have much success in Carrollton. Turner finished with 12 points and Brumby added 11 in the loss.
After a less-than-stellar week on the court, Cedartown fell to fourth in the region standings. They sit one game behind Sandy Creek in third place and are two games ahead of Chapel Hill in fifth.
Next up for Cedartown’s girls would be their rivalry game versus Rockmart on Saturday. After losing to Rockmart 54-50 in mid-December, the two squads have taken different routes.
Rockmart, considered one of the best teams in 2A, have all the momentum in the world on their side entering the matchup winning 8 of their last 9 games. Cedartown, on the other hand, would have to avoid a slow start if they wanted any chance to knock off the Lady Jackets.