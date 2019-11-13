Cedartown Lady Bulldogs basketball is about ready to start back up.
After a stellar 2018-19 campaign which saw Cedartown enter the state playoffs for the first time in over a decade, Coach Eddie Gambrell is ready to make a run in the tournament.
“We had a great season last year,” said Coach Gambrell, “But, that was last year. This is a whole new season.”
Cedartown, who finished 16-11 a year ago, lost only one starter from the 2018 team: Tamera Beeman.
“We will have to replace Tamera, and she was one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” stated Gambrell. “We will miss her in the post, but thankfully we have everyone else back.”
Star players Qiana Watson and Keke Turner are back as juniors in 2019. Joining them will be other key contributors such as senior Kamryn Frazier, juniors Ava Allred and Zoe Diamond-Paisley, and sophomore Marycille Brumby.
“Along with the returning girls, we have some very athletic freshmen coming in that we just need to keep developing.”
As far as expectations go Coach Gambrell is, for the most part, sticking to the same set of standards as any year.
“A new season always brings new expectations for a new team. However, I want them to compete and give it their all,” Gambrell said. “We just have to find our identity as a team and I’m looking forward to the challenges that a new season brings. Last season was fun, but once again, that was last year. If the girls buy into our system we have the opportunity to have another special season.”
The Lady Bulldogs will hit the court for the first time on Black Friday, Nov. 29. Cedartown will host South Paulding for the home opener. After some non-region games at Rome and against Temple in early December, Cedartown will host Rockmart on Dec. 14.
They will participate in both the Rockmart Tournament (Dec. 19-21) and the Adairsville Tournament (Dec. 27-30). Region play will start up Jan. 3 at Cartersville, followed by the region home opener against LaGrange the next day.
WGAA Radio will once again bring the thrills of Cedartown hoops through the radio this season.
The season tips off Nov. 29 at home against South Paulding. The girls’ game will start at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 5:30 on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, and WGAARadio.com).