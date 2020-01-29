The Lady Bulldogs were on the wrong side of a beat down on Tuesday night.
Troup County, the no. 4 team in the state of Georgia in Class 4A, defended their home court successfully. The Lady Tigers continued their winning ways by knocking off Cedartown 58-32.
Similar to the first time these two squads met at CHS, Cedartown’s offense could not find enough consistency to remain a threat for long in the matchup. Troup County, on the other hand, was seemingly scoring at will. The Lady Tigers exploded in the first half and led the Lady Bulldogs 36-13 at halftime.
The second half was not much friendlier for visiting Cedartown. CHS converted on only eight baskets in the third and fourth periods while Troup County continued to pour it on. When all was said and done, the Lady Tigers had defeated the Lady Bulldogs by 26 points.
Cedartown (9-9, 5-5) was led in scoring by guard Keke Turner. The junior scored 11 points in the loss. Qiana Watson finished with 8 points while Kamryn Frazier netted 5 points. Marycille Brumby added 4 points and Annalee Walters and Kam Cochran tallied 2 points each.
Amber Gilbert was the leading scorer for Troup County (20-0, 10-0) with 19 points in the victory. Aniya Palmer also finished in double-digits scoring with 10. Monyia Murphy scored 7 points and Alexcia Murphy added with 6 points. Samarria Weldon and Jada Green netted 4 points each while Shanise Turner, Tashauna Askew, Myeshia Sims, and Darnesheyuna McCullough finished with 2 points each.
Since Chapel Hill (fifth in region play with a 3-7 record) fell to Cartersville, the loss does not affect Cedartown’s region standing. The Lady Bulldogs sit at fourth in Region 5-4A, two games behind 13-9 (7-3) Sandy Creek in third.
Up next for CHS is their road contest in Tyrone.
The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Fayette County on Friday night for their annual region road game at Sandy Creek. Tip-off of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Those unable to make the drive to SCHS can tune into the WGAA Radio broadcast at 106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and on Facebook Live.