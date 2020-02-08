The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs were blown out in the region tournament on Friday night.
Cedartown held close to Troup County in the first half, but the no. 5 ranked Lady Tigers powered back in the second to control a massive lead. In the end, Cedartown fell 64-43 to Troup in the Region 5-4A Tournament semifinals.
Qiana Watson led the charge in the first period for the Lady Bulldogs. Her 7 first-quarter points led all scorers through one period, but it was not enough to put CHS on top going into the second. Aniya Palmer accounted for 6 points in the first, helping Troup lead Cedartown 16-11 through one period.
The second period, though, is where the top was blown off. Troup exploded offensively, pouring it on the Lady Bulldogs before the first half came to a close. Cedartown failed to make a basket in the second and recorded only four points off free throws. At the half, Troup County led Cedartown 30-15.
Cedartown’s scoring troubles continued in the third. The Lady Bulldogs managed only six points in the period and could not slow down Troup County’s offense. The undefeated Lady Tigers added 17 points in the third and held a 47-21 advantage over Cedartown as the final period approached.
Troup County elected to pull their starters in the fourth period to allow reserves playing time. This helped Cedartown score 22 points in the fourth, more points than they had added in the previous three periods. Despite the improvements on offense in the fourth, Cedartown still fell to Troup County 64-43.
The leading scorer for Cedartown (11-11) was Qiana Watson who finished with 16 points. Keke Turner, Zoe Diamond Pasley, and Kamryn Frazier all added 8 points each against the Lady Tigers. Marycille Brumby scored 2 points against Troup while Roslyn Blankenship added a free throw in the contest.
Troup County (23-0) was led by the three-headed offensive attack of Aniya Palmer (13 points), Amber Gilbert (12 points), and Alexcia Murphy (12 points).
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Region 5-4A Championship game against Sandy Creek on Saturday with the win.
As for the Lady Bulldogs, they were relegated to the Region 5-4A third-place game. It will be played Saturday at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. Cedartown was set to meet Central at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).