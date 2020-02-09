When it rains, it pours.
That is pretty much how it went for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs basketball team Saturday against Central. The Region 5-4A Tournament third-place game ended up going in favor of Central 48-38.
Cedartown’s offense could not score consistently enough to be a threat, and this lack of scoring began in the opening period. Qiana Watson led CHS in scoring in the first with 7 points.
All of her points came in the final minute of the period. With her outburst, Cedartown led 11-10 going into the second.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, this would be the last time they would score quickly. Central outscored then 13-6 in the second to own a 23-17 halftime advantage.
Directly out of halftime, Central began pouring it on. Though Watson tried to lead a comeback, Cedartown still trailed 34-27 going into the fourth.
After the Lady Lions extended their lead to as many as 15 points in the final interval, CHS started an ascent back with two minutes left in the game. Of course, it was too little too late, and Central claimed a 48-38 victory.
Cedartown (11-12) was led in scoring by Qiana Watson. The junior guard had a career-day with 25 points and could not be stopped by the Central defense.
Kamryn Frazier finished with 5 points and 9 rebounds while Marycille Brumby added 3 points and 9 rebounds. Roslyn Blankenship and Zoe Diamond Pasley added 2 points each and Kam Cochran sunk a free throw in the loss.
As for Central (21-6), the Lady Lions were led in scoring by Nyah Houston’s 17 points and Janae Jackson’s 12 points. Rachel Wilson finished with 8 points while Hannah Harding netted 7 points. Jade Simmons and Marie Hubert tallied 2 points each in the win.
Since they lost, Cedartown is bumped to the fourth-seed of Region 5-4A entering the state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road in the first round of the GHSA Playoffs and will take on Region 7-4A’s Champion.
As of the time of editing, Cedartown’s opponent had not yet been revealed. Their first-round playoff game will either be Friday or Saturday and they will play at Marist or White County.