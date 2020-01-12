The Lady Bulldogs came close but suffered their first region loss this week.
Cedartown fell to the visiting Central Lady Lions 49-43 on Tuesday night. The fourth-period collapse for the Lady Bulldogs dropped them in the region standings as well.
Initially, though, it appeared Central would run away with the game. The Lady Lions opened a commanding 18-3 lead over Cedartown towards the end of the first period. Although Coach Eddie Gambrell drew up plays to get the Lady Bulldogs open, his players were unable to hit the shots. Through one period of play, Central led 18-5.
Then, all of a sudden, Cedartown’s offense woke up. The Lady Bulldogs began their comeback in the second after Zoe Diamond Pasley and Keke Turner combined for ten points in the period. They would end up outscoring the Lady Lions 13-7 in the second to cut their halftime deficit to eight points.
Cedartown continued their up-tempo pace in the second half. The Lady Bulldogs, as is their tendency, raced up and down the floor to use their speed as a way to generate points and smother the opposition. This worked like a charm in the third period. Cedartown took their first lead of the game late in the third interval and entered the final stanza leading 36-32.
Unfortunately, this is where the positives ended for Cedartown. The Central Lady Lions created a comeback of their own in the final eight minutes. Coach Joshua Smith came prepared for the task, putting his team in great situations to score.
Conversely, the Lady Lion defense allowed only three baskets for Cedartown in the final period. Janae Jackson scored 8 points in the fourth period while Nyah Houston added 7 over the same time frame. Houston’s late free throws helped ice the game in favor of Central, as the Lady Lions knocked off the Lady Bulldogs 49-43 at Cedartown High School.
The leading scorer for Cedartown in the matchup was Qiana Watson who finished with 11 points. Zoe Diamond Pasley added 10 points and 7 rebounds while Keke Turner and Marycille Brumby scored 9 points each. Kamryn Frazier scored 4 points in the loss as well.
Central was once again led by their senior duo of Nyah Houston (19 points) and Janae Jackson (18 points). Rachel Wilson scored 8 points and Hannah Harding and Marie Hubert finished with 2 points each.
Cedartown (6-4, 2-1) now sits in fourth place of the region standings behind Central (4-0), Troup County (3-0), and Sandy Creek (3-1). Saturday’s game at Troup County was rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather, so Cedartown’s next contest will be played Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs will host the Sandy Creek Lady Patriots Tuesday afternoon at CHS. Sandy Creek is an annual powerhouse in Region 5-4A that has never lost to Coach Gambrell’s bunch.
Tip-off Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Cedartown High School. For those unable to make it out to the game, they can tune into the WGAA Radio broadcast (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).