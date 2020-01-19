Cedartown’s girls were able to hold on for another victory over Cartersville.
The Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Lady Canes 39-32 Saturday at Cedartown High School. The victory marks Cedartown’s seventh straight girls basketball win over Cartersville.
Early on the game was all Keke Turner. The junior guard accounted for all of Cedartown’s 11 points in the first period. Despite allowing a few shots for Cartersville, the Lady Bulldog defense showed out early on. Through one interval, Cedartown led the Lady Canes 11-7.
In the second period, though, Cartersville began a slow and methodical comeback. The Lady Canes shut Turner down and allowed only three made shots to the Lady Bulldogs in the second. Conversely, Cartersville was able to get their offense rolling more consistency to enter halftime trailing only 19-16.
The Lady Canes continued their comeback in the third. Thanks to a very spread-out offensive attack, nearly every Cartersville starter scored in the third period. Cedartown’s offense, though it was rolling better than in the second, was still getting outscored by Cartersville. The Lady Bulldogs led by the slimmest of margins heading into the final period, 29-28.
Nobody at Cedartown High School knew exactly who would come out on top of this game. The final period would decide if the Lady Bulldogs could once again defeat Cartersville.
Cedartown’s best defensive performance in a period happened to clinch them a victory. The Lady Bulldogs allowed only one made shot and four total points to Cartersville in the fourth period. On offense, Turner, Qiana Watson, and Zoe Diamond Pasley stayed hot on offense to put the game out of reach while the defense did their job. As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Bulldogs had defeated Cartersville 39-32.
The leading scorer for Cedartown (8-5, 4-2) was Keke Turner who scored 18 points in the win. Qiana Watson finished with 9 points while Zoe Diamond Pasley and Marycille Brumby added 6 points each.
As for Cartersville (8-11, 1-6), they were led in scoring by Lehla Thomas with 7 points. Ariana Cochran, Naijah Evans, and Miya Moore finished with 5 points each. Jakaya Draughn added 4 points while Jada Cunningham, Kierra Milline, and Cio Seigler netted 2 points each.
Cedartown sits tied with Sandy Creek at third in the region standings at the moment, although the Lady Patriots currently hold the tiebreaker after knocking off Cedartown 46-36 on Tuesday. They played the Lady Patriots in a 46-36 loss last Tuesday, but came back and won over Chapel Hill last Friday in a 49-37 win.
Next week will not be an easy one for the Lady Bulldogs. They will play three of the top teams in the region: LaGrange (Tuesday), Troup County (Wednesday), and Central (Friday). These results will heavily impact region seeding heading into the region tournament in early February.
Tuesday’s game at LaGrange will tip-off at 6 p.m. Those unable to make the drive to Granger Country can tune into the WGAA Radio broadcast which can be found over the dial at 106.1 FM and AM 1340, online at WGAARadio.com, and on Facebook Live.