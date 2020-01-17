Cedartown dropped one they probably should have won on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs led Sandy Creek 16-14 at halftime of their region contest at Cedartown High School. Unfortunately, a blown lead in the fourth period allowed the Lady Patriots to swoop in and take a 46-36 win.
Neither offense started out hot to say the least. Sandy Creek out-rebounded Cedartown heavily early on but were unable to turn those boards into points. Cedartown’s Kamryn Frazier hit a three-pointer prior to the buzzer to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-5 advantage going into the second.
Scoring opened up slightly in the second period. Qiana Watson was able to score six points for the Lady Bulldogs but it seemed as if every shot she made, Sandy Creek’s Arielle Belinga was there to match her stride-for-stride. Belinga recorded six points in the second period as well, but Cedartown led 16-14 at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs continued a balanced attack following the midway break. Zoe Diamond-Pasley, Keke Turner, and the aforementioned Watson all made big baskets for Cedartown in the third period. Sandy Creek’s Dajia Powell started to heat up and accounted for eight points during the third. The McDonald’s All-American nominee led the Lady Patriots in scoring that period, but her efforts were not yet enough to give Sandy Creek the lead. Going into the final stanza, Cedartown held a 28-25 lead.
One would be hard-pressed to find a worse period this season for Cedartown’s defense than the final eight minutes versus Sandy Creek. The Lady Patriot offense exploded for 21 points- nearly more than they scored the other three periods- and held the Lady Bulldog offense to only eight points. Dajia Powell and Arielle Belinga hit shot-after-shot in the fourth to give their team region win no. four on the season.
The leading scorer for Cedartown (6-5, 2-2) was Qiana Watson who finished with 17 points. Kamryn Frazier added 7 points and Keke Turner and Zoe Diamond-Pasley finished with 6 points each. Marycille Brumby was unable to score in the game but recorded five rebounds in the loss.
As for Sandy Creek (9-7, 4-1), they were led in scoring by a two-headed attack from Dajia Powell (20 points) and Arielle Belinga (18 points). Jania Hodges scored 8 points as well.
With the loss, Cedartown is slipping down the region standings. At 2-2 in region play they sit at fourth in the rankings right now behind 4-0 Troup County and Central and Sandy Creek, who are both 4-1.
This sets the stage for Friday’s must-win game for the Lady Bulldogs. They will travel to Douglasville for a region contest versus Chapel Hill (9-9, 2-3). If Cedartown wants to hold onto a top-four spot in the region standings, a win versus the Lady Panthers is necessary.
Tip-off today at Chapel Hill High School is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).