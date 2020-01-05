The Rockmart boys basketball team are getting back on track and are back above .500 on their record for the season after big region wins upon their return from the holiday break.
At home and on the road, the Jackets went back to back with double digit wins over Armuchee and Dade County and moved to the top of 7-AA tied with Model and Chattooga for first place.
Rockmart opened 2020 play at home hosting Armuchee for a big 29-point win over the Indians 86-57. That came after the Jackets put up an 18-point halftime lead after they were down for a time in the first quarter of play.
Ty Floyd, Juke Boozer, Tyler Rowland and Luke Noland all made first half contributions to get the Jackets back in a commanding lead that lasted through the rest of the game.
In a road trip to Dade County on Saturday, the Jackets repeated a big win performance putting up a 73-59 win over the Wolverines.
Rockmart's pair of wins put the Jackets in control of their destiny as they head into this week at Coosa on Tuesday after press time, and then a road trip to Summerville to face Chattooga.
The Rockmart boys return to their home court on Saturday to host Bremen in non-region play.