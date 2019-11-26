Rockmart suffered a tough 71-33 loss to Villa Rica (5A) at their first home game last week.
The Jackets hosted the Wildcats last Wednesday for their first regular game of the season after recently facing Darlington in a scrimmage matchup.
Senior Ty Floyd and Junior Cody Williams led the team by each putting up eight points on the board for the night.
Ryhan Carter followed closely behind, adding six points to the overall score. Junior Luke Noland and Freshman Ty Sproull each contributed three points, and Senior Tyler Rowland scored two points and went three for eight at the free throw line.
“Tonight was rough,” Head Coach Vic Calhoun said. “Our lack of depth really hurt us.”
“I wish we could have finished with more points on the board,” he said. When the Jackets faced the Wildcats in 2018, they left with a more competitive loss, with only a few points in difference between the two teams on the board.
Calhoun mentioned that since the team is composed of mostly younger players, there’s a lot of work to do in developing their skills and practicing for game-like scenarios.
“I was really proud of their work in the first half, I just wish there would have been more effort in the second half,” he said.
As well, due to the Rockmart football team’s advancement to the second round of state playoffs, the basketball team is missing a few of their stronger players.
In preparation for their games this week, Calhoun stated the team would be resting and gearing up for the long periods of playing time.
Rockmart hosted East Paulding at home today (Tuesday, Nov. 26) and will be hosting Rome on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a JV game at 2:30 p.m. and Varsity game at 5:30 p.m.
The rest of the season’s schedule is TBD, based on the football team’s advancement in the state playoffs.