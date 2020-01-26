The Cedartown Bulldogs had a solid week on the hardwood.
After a close loss at LaGrange Tuesday, Cedartown bounced back with key victories over Troup County and Central. The two region wins have the Bulldogs sitting at fourth in the 5-4A standings.
Cedartown fell 51-48 at LaGrange early in the week. The Bulldogs had plenty of chances to win late, but unnecessary fouls late gave the Grangers the chance to ice the game at the free throw line. LaGrange did just that, earning a three-point victory and clinching a series sweep of Cedartown this season.
MJ Holiday had 18 points in the loss to LaGrange. He was followed in scoring by Jayden Johnson with 15 and DJ Frazier with 12. Jeremiah Johnson and Jadon Powell added 8 points each versus the Grangers.
The next day Cedartown played host to Troup County. The Bulldogs raced out to a huge lead in the first half and stretched it to a 20-point advantage in the third period. Troup attempted a comeback but fell short as Cedartown converted the majority of their free throws down the stretch, leading to their 67-51 bounce-back win.
MJ Holiday scored 18 points versus Troup County too. Jeremiah Johnson finished with 14 points and Jashadd Woodall netted 12 points against the Tigers. Senior DJ Frazier added 9 points for CHS in the win.
Cedartown was back in action Friday at Central. The Bulldogs spoiled Senior Night for the Lions with a 56-48 road victory. Coach Benjie Frazier’s squad held a nice-sized lead late before the Lions came roaring back. Fortunately, Holiday hit 5/8 free throws in the final period to put the game out of reach.
Jeremiah Johnson led all Cedartown scorers with 14 points at Central. MJ Holiday added 11 points and Jadon Powell finished with 10 points. Jashadd Woodall and Jayden Johnson netted 8 points each in the win.
With the 2-1 week in region play, Cedartown sits at 10-7 overall and 4-5 in-region. The Bulldogs are currently fourth in the Region 5-4A standings, down 1 game behind LaGrange in third place.
This set the stage for a high-flying matchup at the Rock Saturday. Cedartown and Rockmart, two teams coming into the game with a ton of emotion, would go at it Saturday night in the big rivalry game.