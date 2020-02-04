Cedartown survived and advanced last night.
The Bulldogs knocked off Central 52-38 in the play-in game of the Region 5-4A Tournament. Their victory propels them to the quarterfinals of the region tournament and puts them one win away from their second consecutive playoff appearance.
Cedartown swept Central in the regular season, as the Bulldogs thumped the Lions 71-55 in Cedartown on Jan. 7 before beating them 56-48 in Carrollton on Jan. 24.
As was the case in each of the first two meetings, the game started out with little separation between the two sides. After an evenly spread out first period for the Bulldog offense, Cedartown found themselves on top 10-9 after one interval.
In the second period, though, Cedartown’s defense stole the show. The Bulldogs allowed only four points on two baskets over the course of eight minutes to the Lion offense.
Thanks to good shooting from Jadon Powell and Jashadd Woodall, Cedartown controlled a 21-13 lead at halftime.
After some great second half adjustments from the Cedartown coaching staff, the Bulldogs began to pull away in the third period.
The home squad, led by Jayden and Jeremiah Johnson, outscored the Lions 14-9 in the third. With eight minutes remaining, Cedartown led 35-22.
In order to move on in the tournament- and to keep their playoffs hopes alive- the Bulldogs had to avoid blowing a 13-point lead to Central.
Fortunately, Cedartown was able to hold on. Their free-throw shooting, which felt eons better than it did against Chapel Hill on Saturday, helped them ice the game.
Though Central gave it their best shot, the Lions could not overcome their sizeable deficit late. Cedartown held on to defeat Central 52-38 at Cedartown High School.
The leading scorer for Cedartown (12-10) was Jeremiah Johnson with 12 points. Jayden Johnson scored 11 points while DJ Frazier, Jadon Powell, and MJ Holiday added 6 points each. Jashadd Woodall finished with 5 points and Elijah Diamond netted 4 points. Michael Walker tallied 2 points in the win.
Central (11-15) was led in scoring by Xavier Adams and Trey Powell who scored 12 points each. Camden McClure added 7 points while Jarvis Brown finished with 3 points. Nick Martin and Abrin Daniel recorded 2 points each.
This win advances Cedartown to the must-win quarterfinals of the Region 5-4A Tournament. The sixth-seed Bulldogs will take on third-seed LaGrange on Wednesday night.
If Cedartown can upset the Grangers- a team who swept them in the regular season- they will head back to the playoffs for the second year in a row under Head Coach Benjie Frazier. However, if the Grangers prevail, Cedartown will see their season come to an end.
The game tomorrow night will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. at LaGrange High School. Fans unable to make the drive south can tune into the broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live). .