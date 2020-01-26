The Bulldogs broke out the brooms on Saturday night.
Cedartown completed the regular season sweep of cross-county rival Rockmart. The 49-46 triumph was another example of a classic matchup between the Bulldogs and the Jackets.
Each side controlled leads in the first period. Just as Cedartown went on a scoring run midway through the first, Rockmart came storming back to tie it. Then, in the latter portion of the first period, Coach Benjie Frazier’s squad raced out to a ten-point lead. They held a 22-12 advantage going into the second.
Thanks to Ty Floyd’s sharpshooting and Tyler Rowland’s excellence as a floor general, the Yellow Jackets were able to cut into their double-digit deficit. Towards the end of the first half, the Bulldogs went on another scoring run to extend their lead heading into the locker rooms. At halftime, Cedartown led 32-25.
Both coaching staffs apparently stressed the importance of defense to their team at halftime because neither offense had any room to breathe in the third period. Rockmart outscored Cedartown 6-3 in the third to cut closer, but the Jackets still found themselves down on the scoreboard. Cedartown celebrated a 35-31 lead going into the final stanza.
The Jackets continued their slow comeback in the beginning stages of the fourth period. However, just as they cut within a one possession ballgame, Cedartown responded with a scoring run of their own. The Bulldogs led by as many as ten points in the fourth period but saw their lead go to waste late.
Rockmart made shot after shot late to make it a one possession game with one minute left. The Jackets had a chance to tie late, but DJ Frazier recorded a steal in the lane from Rockmart’s Jakari Clark. Frazier passed to Jayden Johnson in the lane, who was fouled. It sent Johnson to the line with a chance to add to Cedartown’s 46-44 lead.
As great as Johnson has been this season for the Bulldogs, he was unable to come through from the free throw line. The junior missed both shots, the latter of which was rebounded by Rockmart with 55 seconds left.
As Rockmart raced down the floor, Tyler Rowland attempted a deep three-pointer which fell short. The ball was rebounded by Juke Boozer who found a wide-open Sherman Davis underneath the basket. The junior forward converted the layup to tie the game at 46-all with 45 seconds left.
Rather than stopping and taking a timeout to talk-it-over with his team, Coach Benjie Frazier decided to roll the dice. He put the ball in the hands of his star player, MJ Holiday. The sophomore darted the length of the floor and nailed a floater while getting fouled by Jakari Clark. Holiday drained the free throw as well. With 35 seconds left in regulation, CHS led Rockmart 49-46.
On the ensuing possession, McCullough traveled which turned possession over to the Bulldogs. However, the basketball gods decided this game was not over yet: MJ Holiday had his pass stolen trying to run out clock, giving Rockmart one last chance to tie it up with 15 seconds left. A late three-pointer from Rockmart rimmed out and the buzzer sounded as players scrambled for the rebound. When all was said and done, Cedartown had knocked off Rockmart 49-46.
The leading scorers for Cedartown (11-7) were Jayden Johnson and MJ Holiday who scored 14 points each. Jeremiah Johnson added 7 points and Jashadd Woodall added 6 points. Jordan Johnson and DJ Frazier finished with 4 points each.
Rockmart (13-9) was led in scoring by Tyler Rowland. The senior finished with 19 points in the loss. Ty Floyd scored 12 points while Sherman Davis added 8 points. Keyshaun McCullough scored 3 points off the bench and Jakari Clark netted 2 points. Senior Juke Boozer, who was honored before the game for scoring 1000 points as a Yellow Jacket, finished with only two made free throws in the heartbreaking defeat.
Cedartown hits the road Tuesday to take on Troup County. That game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).
Rockmart resumes region play at Armuchee on Tuesday. Their contest will start at 7:30 p.m. at Armuchee High School.