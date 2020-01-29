Cedartown’s boys dropped a game they desperately needed to win on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs fell on a region road trip to Troup County 60-36. The 24-point loss puts Cedartown’s standings in Region 5-4A in serious doubt as we enter the last full week of region play.
On Jan. 22, Cedartown handled Troup County with ease. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 67-51 at CHS and, on the surface, it appeared as if they could do the same the second go-round.
Last night's game was a polar opposite.
The Troup County offense, which was held in check most of the first game, went on a tear in the first half. Troup scored 40 points in the first two periods and held Cedartown to only 11 points.
Though the Bulldogs improved on offense in the second half, they could not bridge the gap. The 29-point halftime advantage helped will Troup County to a massive region victory.
Cedartown (11-8, 4-6) was led in scoring by Jayden Johnson’s 14 points. Jeremiah Johnson added 8 points and DJ Frazier finished with 7 points. Jashadd Woodall, Jadon Powell, and Deandre Stephenson tallied 2 points each in the loss. Sophomore Billy Darden sunk a free throw as well.
This loss marks the first time in MJ Holiday’s varsity basketball career that the sophomore was held scoreless in a game.
The leading scorer for Troup County (10-10, 4-6) was Qua Johnson who scored 14 points. Gabe Cofield added 13 points and Carmen O’Neal finished with 8 points. Gabe Stepp, KJ Tucker, and Isaiah Cox netted 6 points each. Ricco Person and Marquavious Kelley tallied 2 points each while Jaquavious Whitfield nailed a free throw.
Cedartown basketball is now tied with Troup County at fourth in the region standings.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs have the tougher remaining region schedule. Cedartown still has to play region-leading Sandy Creek and region-no. 2 Chapel Hill; Troup County plays the two cellar dwellers of Region 5-4, Central and Cartersville.
Up next for CHS is their road trip to Sandy Creek. The Bulldogs will play the no. 1 team in the state, the Sandy Creek Patriots. In their first meeting this season at CHS, Sandy Creek beat Cedartown 68-44. Coach Benjie Frazier will do his all to create a different ending on Friday night.
Tip-off Friday evening is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. Those unable to make it to the game can listen to the broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).