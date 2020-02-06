Cedartown’s season came to an end on Wednesday night in LaGrange.
The Bulldogs fell to LaGrange 55-43 in the semifinals of the Region 5-4A Tournament. Though Cedartown kept it close entering the final period, a giant surge from the Grangers put them through as the victors.
Despite the Grangers being ranked as the higher squad entering the tournament, sixth-seed Cedartown had third-seed LaGrange on the ropes early. Save a few missed shots, CHS started out on fire offensively. Unfortunately for Head Coach Benjie Frazier, that fire fizzed out rather quickly. Midway through the first, LaGrange began their comeback. Cedartown held only a two-point lead, 11-9, after one period.
In the second, both offenses took a big step forward. Stars DJ Burks and Nafis Carston hit two big shots each for LaGrange in the second period; as for Cedartown, Jeremiah Johnson, Jashadd Woodall, and Jadon Powell added 4 points each before halftime. At the midway point, Cedartown still held a 27-26 advantage.
Out of halftime, the Grangers did everything they could to pull momentum away from the Bulldogs as soon as possible. DJ Burks converted a layup attempt to start the third period and it felt as if all the air was sucked from the Cedartown sideline. Burks, Carston, and Jakobe Jones may have been the only scorers for LaGrange in the third, but each hit huge shots to outscore Cedartown 15-10. The Bulldogs trailed the Grangers 41-37 going into the final period.
The beginning of the final stanza led to Cedartown’s demise. The Bulldogs’ first three possessions of the fourth period were stopped by DJ Burks. He recorded three steals and turned each into points for the Grangers. Before Cedartown could even catch their breath, they were down double digits. Although Coach Benjie Frazier’s Bulldogs went down swinging, they could not cut LaGrange down. The Grangers celebrated the final game ever at the historic LaGrange High School Gymnasium with a 55-43 win over the Bulldogs.
Cedartown (12-11) was led in scoring by Jayden Johnson with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson finished with 9 points and 4 rebounds while MJ Holiday and Jordan Johnson added 4 points each. Seniors Jadon Powell, Jashadd Woodall, and DJ Frazier netted 6, 5, and 1 point respectively.
The victorious Grangers (19-7) were led by DJ Burks’ 19 points. Nafis Carston finished with 15 points and Jakobe Jones recorded 10 points. Javon Brown added 5 points whereas Blake Miles and Kindae Maddox scored 3 points each.
With the loss, Cedartown’s season comes to an end. The Bulldogs failed to advance to the playoffs after qualifying for the state tournament a season ago. However, despite the earlier exit in 2020, this season should still be considered a success. After losing superstar-potential players in Zahquan Frazier and Elijah Pace in 2019, the Bulldogs manufactured a winning season in 2020.
This should give the Bulldogs- who will return a ton of contribution- and Coach Frazier some confidence in entering the new region next year.