The Cedartown Bulldogs have started the season off nicely.
Their hot streak continued in Tuesday’s 51-44 overtime victory against Temple. The non-region win improves Cedartown to 3-1 overall.
After a slow first period, the Bulldog offense stepped up in the second period. Jayden Johnson added an exclamation point late in the first half with a one-handed slam to put the Dawgs up three points with halftime nearing. Their rhythm paid off and allowed them to take a 20-16 lead headed into the midway break.
Coming out of halftime, though, it was all Tigers early. Though the Bulldogs retook the lead in the last few minutes of the third period Temple outscored Cedartown 9-6 in the period to make it a one-point game going into the final interval.
After a mostly uneventful second and third periods, both offenses woke up in the fourth. Temple matched Cedartown shot for shot to narrow the Bulldog lead to a mere three points. With ten seconds left, Senior guard Mekhilen Stegall drained a deep three to tie it all up. Cedartown could not score on the ensuing possession, sending the game to overtime.
Tied at 37-37 headed into the extra period, the game could have went either way. Luckily for the Red and Black faithful, Cedartown’s experience in close games stood out in overtime. The Bulldogs nailed multiple big shots and came through on free throws late to ice the victory.
When all was said and done, Cedartown reigned supreme 51-44. The overtime victory was an electrifying home contest for the Bulldogs, who won their first home contest of the season.
DJ Frazier led all Cedartown scorers with 16 points in the win. MJ Holiday added 11 and Jayden Johnson finished with 8 points. Freshman Elijah Diamond put together another impressive performance, as he scored 7 points off the bench.
Leading scorers for the Tigers included Mekhilen Stegall with 18 points and Savion Powell with 11.
Now 3-1, every ounce of Cedartown’s focus moves toward their cross-county rival. The Bulldogs will host the Rockmart Yellow Jackets this Saturday at Cedartown High School. Junior varsity matchups start at 2 and 3:30 p.m., followed by the Lady Bulldogs-Lady Jackets clash at 5 p.m. The varsity boys game will start at 6:30 p.m.
The latter two games this Saturday will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, and WGAARadio.com).