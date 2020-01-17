It was pretty much over before it started.
The Cedartown Bulldogs once again fell to Sandy Creek in Tuesday’s region matchup. The 68-44 loss drops Cedartown’s record versus the Patriots in region play to 0-8 since region realignment in 2016.
In all truthfulness, the game was out of hand early. Sandy Creek raced out to a 17-7 lead through one period and continued to pour it on in the second. Jabari Smith and Daryl Rice scored nine points each in the second interval to give Sandy Creek a massive halftime lead.
Cedartown’s game improved in the third period. The scoring difference was not as massive mostly because reserve Patriots entered the game. Down the stretch, Cedartown found a way to outscore Sandy Creek but still fell by a final score of 68-44.
The Bulldogs (7-5, 1-3) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Johnson with 11 points. Jayden Johnson finished with 10 points and MJ Holiday recorded 8 points. Jadon Powell added 5 points and DJ Frazier tallied 4 points. Jordan Johnson connected on a three-pointer and Michael Walker added a two-point basket in the loss.
Sandy Creek (14-3, 5-0) were led in scoring by Jabari Smith with 24 points. The five-star forward was followed in scoring by Daryl Rice with 21 points. Immanuel Alexander scored 7 points and Destin Jenkins added 6 points. Kylon King recorded 4 points while Shane Erkins, Jordan Garner, and DJ Person tallied 2 points in the victory.
Cedartown now sits tied with Troup County at fourth in the region standings. They have the opportunity this weekend to upset Chapel Hill (12-6, 4-1) who is second in the region standings. The Panthers were a top-ten ranked team in 4A earlier this season.
Tip-off for today's game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Douglasville. Those unable to make the drive to Chapel Hill can tune into the WGAA Radio broadcast (106.1 FM, AM 1340, WGAARadio.com, and Facebook Live).