The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs remained perfect for the time being over the past week and heading into this one after taking a break following their season opener. They did so for good reason: a showdown is coming up this Saturday evening.
After their 1-0 start with a 67-34 win over South Paulding, the Lady Bulldogs now have Rockmart up on the schedule at home and the opportunity to make a statement this year.
Cedartown will host Rockmart for a 5 p.m. tip off for the Dec. 14 home game with only a single game under their belt, compared to the 2-3 record compiled by the Lady Jackets heading into press time this past weekend.
If the Lady Bulldogs want a chance at winning, they’ll first have to figure out how to stop the powerhouse in Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry.
Cedartown will need to look to the senior leadership of Kamryn Frazier for help on the court this weekend, along with juniors like Keke Turner to keep Berry from driving into the basket or hitting perimeter shots as she did all night against Gordon Central this past Friday in a big win over the Lady Warriors.
This Saturday’s match up will be followed up on Dec. 19 with a first round game in Rockmart’s Christmas Tournament with a 4 p.m. tip off, and two more games potentially on the schedule following on Dec. 20 and 21.
Following Christmas, the Lady Bulldogs will pit Cedartown against Centrla of Clay County out of Lineville, Alabama in Haralson County’s annual Christmas Tournament, with an additional pair of potential match ups on the books before taking a break through the new year and into the region schedule.
In 2018, the Lady Bulldogs split with the Lady Jackets 1-1 in their non-conference rivalry games. If Cedartown came make it through to play in the brackets with the Lady Jackets, they’ll have a chance to play three times this season.
Cedartown won’t face Rockmart again this season potentially until January 25, 2020 near the tail end of the regular season and region play.