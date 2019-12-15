To say that Keyarah Berry had a good game on Saturday night would be an understatement.
Rockmart’s junior guard easily led both teams in scoring. Berry scored 46 points in the Lady Jackets’ 54-50 win at Cedartown over the weekend.
This type of performance comes as no surprise to anyone who has seen her play. She has gathered a reputation for ridiculous stat-lines and did it once again in the bi-annual rivalry game.
Though Berry was the story of the matchup, early on it was pretty much all-Cedartown. After the Lady Jackets took a 6-3 lead in the first period, the Lady Bulldogs scored twelve unanswered points into the second period. Midway through their scoring run, Cedartown led 12-6 at the end of the first period.
The second period was just as competitive; just when one team would go on a run, their rival would come storming back. With one half down, Cedartown held a 20-15 advantage.
Both offenses had key players step up in the third interval. Cedartown’s Marycille Brumby added seven points in the third, but Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry brought the Lady Jackets roaring back by scoring twelve in the quarter. Heading into the final period, Rockmart trailed only by a score of 31-28.
Keyarah Berry outscored Cedartown in the fourth period. Read that again so you fully understand.
The Lady Bulldog offense scored 19 points in the game’s last stanza. Against most offenses, this would suffice to ice the game and earn Coach Eddie Gambrell another win over the Lady Jackets.
This did not work against Berry and Rockmart.
Berry put up 22 points in the fourth period. Late baskets by herself, Anbria Daniels, and Emma Evans helped Rockmart earn the four-point victory.
Cedartown had chances late to get back into the game, but Rockmart converted the majority of their free throws to put it out of reach.
When all was said and done, Rockmart had knocked off Cedartown 54-50 at the Dog House.
Berry led all scorers (obviously) with 46 points- 34 coming in the second half. Other scorers for the Lady Jackets included Aubrey Huggins and Anbria Daniels with 3 points each, as well as senior Emma Evans with 2 points.
Cedartown’s offense did much better in the second half, but it was not enough to beat Rockmart. Keke Turner finished with 15 points- 13 coming in the third and fourth periods. Marycille Brumby was a force underneath for the Lady Bulldogs, as she scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Zoe Diamond Paisley added 7 points and 7 rebounds, while Qiana Watson scored 7 points and tallied 6 boards. Kamryn Frazier finished with four points and Kam Cochran hit a three-pointer in the loss.
With the win, Rockmart improves to 5-3 (3-0). After this non-region matchup, the Lady Jackets will continue region play against Chattooga on Tuesday. Coverage of those games will start at 6 p.m. on WZOT Radio (101.9 FM, AM 1220, and WZOTRadio.com) as well as on the Mountain Coast Network (MountainCoastNetwork.com).
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 1-1 with the heartbreaking loss. Their next contest will come in the Rockmart Christmas Tournament this week.
Cedartown will take on Sonoraville in the first round. That game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday, and the game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, and WGAARadio.com).