Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry remains a dominant force that teams in Class AA are going to have trouble stopping this season.
After putting up a big shot at halftime to retake the lead from Gordon Central last Friday night, Berry turned on the jets and put up 47 points overall to bring her team to a 64-52 win over the Lady Warriors.
They might be 2-3 at the moment heading into their next two region games, but head coach Andre Clark said the squad made a statement against Gordon Central and looks to continue that against Pepperell, Model and Cedartown this week.
“I told the girls that it was good to start off the region with a win, especially against a top team that I think will finish one or two,” Clark said. “It was a great win for us.”
The Lady Jackets continue to be headed up by Berry, who in the match ups ahead of the weekend put up 32 in a loss to Rome 54-50 and 47 against Gordon Central by herself in the 12-point win. She had scored 32 of those by the end of the third quarter, which saw her go on an 18 point run and hit 2 for 4 from the free throw line.
“I told her at halftime that if she got a look, she should keep shooting,” Clark said. “I saw that look in her eye that she was ready to take over the ball game.”
He added that he was proud of the entire team for their effort against Gordon Central.
“Defensively every girl was outstanding,” Clark said.
The Lady Jackets fell in a close one to Bremen over the weekend on Saturday 62-59. Stats weren’t available at press time for the game.
Rockmart is getting help from the bench, with Emma Evans and Logan Adams remaining solid three point shooters and other players coming out to help with defense. For now though, it’s all Berry for the Lady Jackets.
They’ll need her as they head into the weekend against a 4-3 Pepperell team to start the week coming off a close loss to Cartersville 47-43 over the weekend. The Lady Jackets are on the road after press time on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. tip in Lindale.
Following that on Friday, Rockmart heads to Shannon and a match up on the road against Model. The Lady Blue Devils finished their weekend 3-4 after a win over Model and face Coosa before they host the Lady Jackets at week’s end. The Lady Blue Devils took a loss to Gordon Central last week on Dec. 3.
This weekend’s game is the big one: Cedartown. The Lady Jackets will be driving across the county to play against the Lady Bulldogs to end their stretch on the road before a three-day Christmas tournament coming up at home.
Rockmart opens play against East Paulding in a rematch that came with an early season win for the Lady Jackets to open holiday tournament play. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on their home court.