The Rockmart Yellow Jackets begin their season with a 1-0 record after facing down the Woodland Wildcats in a road opener and leaving with an 11-0 shutout under their belt.
Senior Ty Floyd was on the mound first with a crowd of Major League Baseball scouts watching with their radar guns to see the Jackets pitching phenom put up nine straight strikeouts over three innings of work before he came out but got the win on the books. Rockmart only needed five innings on the outing to tackle the Wildcats, with Javin Whatley and Brayden Cole coming in as relief.
The trio combined for 14 of 15 strikeouts on the day.
Rockmart was supposed to return to action on Wednesday against Cass, but the game was delayed due to rain to March 21. Their next opportunity to play is Friday on the road at Gordon Lee and then back on the road Saturday at Cartersville.