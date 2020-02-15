The Rockmart Yellow Jackets baseball squad's season was finally getting going this week after press time with their season opener on the road Monday, and more to come.
The Jackets feature one of the top prospects in the country on the mound in Ty Floyd in his senior season, with scouts waiting to see how the LSU commit will perform as he wraps up his time on the basketball court as well.
Floyd - who signed his paperwork with the Tigers to head there in the fall - is being joined in his senior season by several leaders on the field including Reed Couch, CJ Culver, McDuffy Waldrop, Evan Ratcliffe, Cody Parramore, Mason Watson and Bradyen Cole.
Rockmart's roster is filled with younger talent who have the experience in junior classmen Hayden Hughes, Caedyn Robinson, Javin Whatley, Cole Deems, Andruw Morris, Cody Williams and Trevor Holland. Sophomores returners like Cooper Yanzetich and others like Drake Dean, Sam Wilbanks and Trevor Caldwell will also hope to make an impact as well.
This year is one that features not a single freshman on the roster full of talent who have experience from last year's Class AA state tournament and a runner-up finish in a wild three-game series against Jeff Davis that ended with a 2-0 finish and a state title for the team from Hazelhurst.
Good news for Rockmart is that their early season competition is likely to put them in place for another successful title run this May.
The Jackets began their year on Monday after press time at Woodland, and are home to host Cass this week before weekend games at Gordon Lee and Cartersville on Friday and Saturday ahead.
Rockmart on Monday hosts Marietta and then next Wednesday has Chapel Hill before they have a Feb. 28 game at Harrison, and tournament play on March 5 after a break at the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover, Alabama.
March 14 will be the first opportunity for rivals to meet on the field. Cedartown will come over to Rockmart in a Saturday afternoon classic in the weeks to come.