Coach Gevin Johnson is ready to get going for his second season as Head Coach of the Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team.
Cedartown returns a good portion of their 14-16 (6-6) squad from a year ago. Many key contributors from the 2019 squad, along with some new faces mixed in, will hit the diamond for CHS this Spring.
Members of the 2020 Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team include seniors Easton Oxenreider, Griffin Elder, Jerry Simmons, Jacob Bradshaw, and Seth Davis; juniors Cade Dingler, Corben Cuzzort, Mason Bennett, Zane Barrow, and Camden Jackson; sophomores MJ Holiday and Trent Johnson; and freshmen Dylan Cupp, Reece Tanner, Eli Barrow, and Denver Nale.
Cedartown baseball started their season with a scrimmage versus Darlington on Wednesday.
Since it was a scrimmage, the score of the game was not recorded. However, Coach Gevin Johnson made it a point of emphasis to try out as many pitchers as possible and focused on situational experiments.
Their first taste of true varsity action will come Monday, Feb. 10, at Darlington. The Bulldogs will travel to Floyd County for their longstanding baseball rivalry with the Tigers.
On Tuesday, Cedartown will host Paulding County for their home opener against Paulding County before traveling to Rockmart for the cross-county rivalry on Friday. The Bulldogs will play at Bremen on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Bulldogs will not have any easy games on their schedule in 2020. Along with traditional non-region opponents like the aforementioned Darlington and Rockmart, Cedartown will play up-and-coming baseball programs like Landmark Christian, Haralson County, and Spring Garden (AL).
Cedartown plays two tournaments at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson this season. One of those will be played Feb. 21 and 22 as the Bulldogs will play First Presbyterian Day, Cook, and Metter. Then, a week later, Cedartown will play in the Battle for Bartow Tournament against squads like Woodland, Cartersville, and Cass.
Region play will begin March 16 when the Bulldogs travel to Douglasville to take on Chapel Hill. The region portion of the 2020 schedule will conclude on April 15 as Cedartown plays at Cartersville.
CHS baseball will have their official season opener Monday at Darlington. First pitch in Tiger country is scheduled for 4 p.m. All Cedartown High School baseball games can be caught on WGAA Radio over the air on 106.1 FM and AM 1340, online at WGAARadio.com, and on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/WGAARadio.