Cedartown baseball picked up their first win of the season by blasting past Bremen on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldog offense came through in the middle innings to put Cedartown ahead for much of the matchup. Solid defense and pitching down the stretch allowed CHS to hold on for the 9-3 victory.
Both offenses threatened in the first inning but neither could draw first blood. In the top of the first, freshman Dylan Cupp made it all the way to third base before getting caught in a run-down following a short fly ball. Bremen loaded the bases in the bottom of the first before starting pitcher Corben Cuzzort worked out of the jam.
In the second inning, though, Cedartown’s offense came to work. With a runner in scoring position and two out, junior first baseman Zane Barrow crushed a fastball to left field. His homer scored pinch runner Reece Tanner and put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Bremen would respond with two runs themselves in the home half of the second. Griffin Crook touched home on a wild pitch, and moments later a RBI single by Cooper Cartwright scored Blake Matthews to tie the game at 2-all heading into the third.
The Bulldogs continued placing the barrel of the bat on the ball in the third, and this paid dividends later on. A Cade Dingler double brought home MJ Holiday to put Cedartown up 3-2, a lead they would not relinquish.
In the bottom of the third, senior Seth Davis came in to relieve Cuzzort. The fantastic reliever shut down the Blue Devil offense in the middle innings. Davis pitched four complete innings and allowed only one hit and two walks and tallied one strikeout. His efforts most definitely helped create enough separation for the win.
While Davis was slinging it on the mound, Cedartown’s offense kept producing quality at-bats. The Bulldogs plated four more runs in the fourth inning: Zane Barrow and Reece Tanner came across on a defensive error before Cade Dingler drove home MJ Holiday and Dylan Cupp on another double. After a three-up, three-down bottom of the fourth, CHS led 7-2.
Zane Barrow and Dylan Cupp each recorded base hits in the fifth and sixth innings respectively, but they would not be driven in by their teammates. Bremen found their only base hit against Davis in the bottom of the sixth, but it would quickly be wiped away by a superb 6-4-3 double play.
Senior Griffin Elder picked up his first hit of the season via a double that sailed above the Bremen left fielder’s head. His RBI double scored Cade Dingler, and Elder would be brought home later in the seventh inning on a Zane Barrow single.
Dylan Cupp came in as a closer in the top of the seventh. The freshman appeared to have recorded two quick outs, but a controversial overturned call late gave the Blue Devils a second chance. Although Blake Matthews was brought home on a fielder’s choice, Cupp would retire the final two batters to close the game out for Cedartown.
Cedartown (1-1) was led offensively by Zane Barrow and Cade Dingler. The former went 3-3 with a single, a double, a home run, and a walk. Barrow scored twice and recorded three RBIs in the win. Dingler finished 3-4 with a single and two doubles, scored once and tallied three RBIs. Dylan Cupp went 2-3 with a run against Bremen while Jacob Bradshaw was 1-3 on the day. Griffin Elder recorded one RBI and one run in his 1-4 performance. MJ Holiday and Reece Tanner both scored twice in the victory.
Seth Davis picked up the win for Cedartown on the mound. Starter Corben Cuzzort allowed two runs (one earned, one unearned) on four hits and three walks over the course of two innings. He struck out two batters as well. Dylan Cupp allowed one run on two hits in the seventh inning while striking out the game’s final batter.
Cooper Cartwright and Griffin Crook each had a nice day for Bremen (1-1) as they went 3-4 and 2-3 (with a run scored) respectively.
Cedartown was supposed to play against Haralson County today, but that game has been called off for now due to weather.