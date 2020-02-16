The Bulldogs did not start the season out with a victory.
Cedartown baseball dropped their season opener on a soggy Tuesday night in Emerson. Paulding County spoiled Cedartown’s first contest of the 2020 campaign by handing the Bulldogs a 4-1 loss at LakePoint Sports Complex.
The low-scoring battle contained virtually no offense until the game’s middle stages. In the top of the fourth inning, the Patriots broke the scoreless tie when Grant Ellerbee drove in the game’s first run.
In the top of the fifth, Paulding County struck again. The Patriots took control of a 2-0 lead when Robbie Reeves touched home on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Harper. They extended their lead by two in the sixth when two more runners came across.
Down 4-0 entering the next-to-last inning, the Bulldogs knew they had to manufacture some offense while the game was still in reach. Easton Oxenreider and Cade Dingler opened the sixth with consecutive base hits, but only Oxenreider was able to score. In the seventh, Cedartown had a bases-loaded situation with two outs, but a pop-up by Jacob Bradshaw ended the Bulldogs’ threat.
Tanner Basting picked up the victory for Paulding County (1-0) on Tuesday night. Basting allowed three hits and one run over three innings while striking out seven and issuing zero walks. Duffey closed the game for the Patriots.
As for Cedartown (0-1), MJ Holiday picked up his first loss of the 2020 season after allowing two runs on three hits. The sophomore struck out two batters in two innings of work.
Junior Cade Dingler, who is strongly considered to be one of the top pitchers for the Bulldogs this season, started the game for CHS. Dingler allowed only one hit and struck out six men over three innings.
Easton Oxenreider led the Bulldogs at the plate with a 2-3 performance. The senior shortstop scored Cedartown’s only run as well. Dylan Cupp and Jerry Simmons finished 1-3 versus Paulding County while Jacob Bradshaw and Cade Dingler went 1-4 in the loss.
Grant Ellerbee was the star of the day for Paulding County as he went 2-2 with a run scored.
Cedartown baseball returned to action Saturday at Bremen.
They put up a 9-3 win over the Blue Devils in the weekend game in a road trip south, overcoming a 2-run tie in the second inning with a go-ahead in the third, four more in the fourth and a pair in the top of the seventh to finish out their opening games.
Next up Tuesday after press time is a road trip to Haralson County for a 5:30 p.m. start against the Rebels, then several opponents this weekend on Friday and Saturday facing several opponents in the Georgia Dugout Club's tournament at Lakepoint.