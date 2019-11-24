The Polk Pigskin Picks contest will soon come to a close, but there was still time to crown a few more winners this week and in those to come with the final round of picks completed ahead of Thanksgiving.
Congratulations goes out to Barry Williams as he took another win for Week 13 in the Polk Pigskin Picks contest. He previously took a win in Week 9 of the contest.
Williams received a prize package including shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, an end table lamp from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, a $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
This past week was the final week of the contest, and the Standard Journal will be announcing the winners from Week 14 picks, as well as the grand prize winner in weeks to come.
The competition was heading down to the wire at press time.
Kenmax held a lead with 281 points heading into press time, followed by goat with 279 points and a tie for third with spider and rdnk with 278 points a piece. Ties also existed in fourth place between nldeems and WCH19 with 274 points each, and karip another point behind with 273 in fifth place.
Check back in coming weeks edition of the Standard Journal for more on winners of the final week and the grand prize winner.