Cedartown hoops starts back up in two weeks.
The Cedartown Bulldogs put together a phenomenal season in 2018. Under veteran Head Coach Benjie Frazier, the Bulldogs used a massive second-half push to get into the playoffs for the first time in ten years.
Now that the foundation is set, Cedartown is prepared to make the playoffs a tradition.
Although they finished below .500, it is hard to view last season as anything less than a success for the Bulldogs. Cedartown finished region play 5-7 and mounted an amazing comeback over Chapel Hill in the region tournament to punch their ticket to the postseason.
After entering as the four-seed, Cedartown was forced to play one-seed St. Pius X. The contest may not have went in their favor, but the playoff experience is key for the now-veteran Bulldogs.
Coach Frazier lost only two seniors from last year’s squad: Zahquan Frazier and Elijah Pace. Both were usual starters and were big pieces in the push to the playoffs. Now, the veteran coach is tasked with finding their replacements.
The good news in that is that every player on Cedartown’s roster earned playing time in 2018. Star-caliber players return such as senior DJ Frazier and juniors Jayden and Jeremiah Johnson.
Other key contributors will be Bulldogs in 2019 including senior Jadon Powell, junior Michael Walker, and sophomores Billy Darden and Jordan Johnson. These pieces are expected to be paired with incoming freshman to compose the 2019 Cedartown Bulldogs.
Alike last year, the Bulldogs will be challenged in non-region play to help prepare for the region schedule. The season will officially begin on Tuesday, Nov. 26 as the boys will play at Coosa.
The following Friday, Nov. 29, will be the home opener as the Bulldogs will host South Paulding. Cedartown will play at Rome and versus Temple in early December before hosting Rockmart on Dec. 14.
The squad will take part in two holiday tournaments: one in Rockmart (Dec. 19-21) and one in Adairsville (Dec. 27-30). The new year will bring region play, as Cedartown will play at Cartersville on Jan. 3 followed by the region home opener against LaGrange the next day.
WGAA Radio will once again broadcast Cedartown basketball (girls and boys) this season. The action will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 26, as the Bulldogs will head to Floyd County to take on the Coosa Eagles.
Tip-off for the game is currently scheduled for 4:30, and the game can be found on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, AM 1340, and WGAARadio.com).