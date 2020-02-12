Dear Editor,
I saw the local Standard Journal today, and I read the story about the school board's resolution regarding school choice vouchers. This is what's wrong with government today, they take up a position without asking the people what they want.
The issue of school choice voucher should be put on the ballot and the county voters should be able to decide. They do this with the taxes, so why can't they do this on this issue. It's time that we the citizens of Polk County stand up and hold our elected officials accountable.
I'm sure there are several people in the county, especially in the poor areas who might like to be able to choose to put their children in private schools if the public schools are not up to standards.
Respectfully,
James Vines