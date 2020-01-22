Dear Editor,
Commander Pinkard of Brown-Wright Post 12 of The American Legion in Rockmart would like to thank all the members of the American Legion family for their time and efforts during the 75th annual Empty Stocking Fund Drive.
Legion members, the Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary and Legion Riders have been at local businesses collecting for this worthy cause throughout the month of December.
Commander Pinkard would also like to thank Walmart, Triangle Food, The Rockmart Lions Club, Eastside Elementary, Van Wert Elementary, Murata, Now and The of Rockmart, the Rockmart Library, Kellogg, Nathan Dean Agency, Eby-Brown, Boy Scout Troop No. 17, Kids and More, Sandy's Trading Post Auction and the citizens of Rockmart, Aragon and Polk County for their contributions to this worthy effort.
Signed,
American Legion Post 12 of Rockmart