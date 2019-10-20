DEAR EDITOR:
I fully support the ongoing impeachment inquiry. I want to encourage Rep. Graves, Sen. Isakson and Sen. Perdue to join this effort. Trump has invited foreign powers to interfere in our electoral process again and again.
He is continuing to violate the emoluments laws every single day, stealing from each of us. He has destroyed the reputation of the US with our allies, and made the world more dangerous for all of us.
He is not capable of discharging his duties, but since Pence et. al are not going to use the 25th amendment, impeachment is our only hope of unburdening the country and the world from the mismanagement of Trump.
I believe that my elected officials know in their hearts this is true. It’s time to put politics aside long enough to dismiss Trump from the Oval Office.
Sincerely,
John Cuzzourt
Cedartown