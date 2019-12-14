A Cedartown man was taken into custody last week on charges he took money at gunpoint from the Cowboys convenience store on Highway 278.
Brandon Earl Preston, 22, faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and faced additional charges following his capture for aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer.
Preston is reported by Polk County Police to have entered the Cowboys at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded the clerk get on the ground, and all the available cash out of both registers.
During the robbery, Preston was also found to have touched the clerk in an inappropriate manner which brought additional charges in the case after review of store video.
Preston was able to flee following the incident and remained on the run for a day following the robbery until police were able to release further details about his vehicle and description.
He was later apprehended outside of Polk County and brought back to the Polk County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 11. He remained in the jail on charges with bail denied.