A Rockmart teen who fled from Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson after he was struck by a train is now in jail, according to arrest records.
Jayden Willis Moates, 18, of 249 Litchfield St., Rockmart, was arrested by a pair of Polk County Sheriff's deputies on Monday evening around 5 p.m.
According to officials at the jail, Moates was taken into custody in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex on Monday around 3:30 p.m.
He remained in the Polk County Jail on a felony charge of first degree burglary and for misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Moates has not yet received a bond on the pair of charges.