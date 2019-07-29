Polk County police were among a number of agencies who participated in a recent child sex sting which netted nine arrests in Clarke County.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
The undercover investigation coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which contains numerous cooperating agencies throughout Georgia.
The nine people were arrested over a three-day period beginning on July 25 and charged under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.
The sting - titled Operation End Game - was a three day proactive effort centered in Athens. And while the execution of the operation itself only lasted a short time it took several months to plan. Over the course of the operation, over 25 cases were established that met the threshold for arrest. Nine of those cases were concluded with arrests.
Those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 53 - traveled from areas around Northeast Georgia with the intent to meet a child for sex. One person arrested was a convicted murderer who had completed his sentence, another was arrested in possession of firearms and a machete. All were from the Northeast Georgia area.
The goal of “Operation End Game” was to arrest persons who communicate with children on-line and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex.