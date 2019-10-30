Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.