The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, November 20, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas Roadhouse, Panda Express tender plans for restaurants at East Bend center
- Judge declines to dismiss case against Darlington, former teacher
- Love's travel station opens in Calhoun; company to donate $2,000 to Belwood Elementary
- Misinformation on vaping dangers snuffs out one shop, vaporizes another by 40%
- Developers hope spec building on lot at Martha Berry Highway at the loop will attract new business
- Downtown brewery inches closer to opening; head brewer on board
- County schools at 'new low' with bus drivers
- Rome man wanted in Tennessee
- Report: Woman slashed tires, had meth
- Report: Rome man had 10 pounds of marijuana, 1 ounce cocaine