The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, October 22, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian walking on Cedartown bypass struck and killed in early morning hours
- Ball Corporation to build new manufacturing facility in Floyd County, create more than 180 new jobs
- Commissioners approve land exchange for potential travel center, bid for health department
- Report: Rome man busted with drugs hidden in underwear
- Ringgold teens to hold mayoral campaign signs as punishment for stealing them
- Task force arrest, which confiscates over 1,000 pills, highlights local opioid epidemic
- Letter to the editor: Ringgold mayoral candidate Paul Lee focuses on punishment, misses opportunity to teach life lessons
- Calhoun man sentenced to prison for May murder of Resaca man
- Doctor faces felony charges in Clarke County
- County schools name teacher of the year