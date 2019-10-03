The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, October 3, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Catoosa County sheriff confirms two dead after murder-suicide in Rossville
- 2nd corrections officer charged with providing contraband to inmates
- Father sentenced to prison in used car forgery case, son still awaits trial
- Man sentenced in used car dealership fraud case found unresponsive in his cell
- UPDATE: Jury finds Smith guilty of murder
- Rockmart woman killed by flash explosion in early morning incident
- 2 murder trials scheduled this week in Floyd County Superior Court
- Schnauzerfest draws 1,200 dog owners with 630 canine kids in tow
- Not Summerville Park, so what's next?
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges