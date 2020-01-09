The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDFs to find the Thursday, January 9, 2020 report and additionally the Wednesday, January 8 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Polk County Police Department officer hit by train chasing burglary suspect
- Family, friends remember Chris Cagle as a family man willing to give his time for others
- Search warrant yields three drug arrests
- Police investigating Circle K robberies in North, West Rome
- One injured in Sunday afternoon Rock Street shooting
- Man found stuck under tires in closed shop charged with trespassing
- School officials weigh the effects of Plant Hammond closure
- Parents of 11-month-old who died before Christmas remain in jail on child cruelty charges
- STAR House rehab building being sold to finance new recovery center in Lindale
- Joe Costolnick steps into clerk of court race