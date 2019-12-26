The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thurday, December 26, 2019 report which also includes arrests from Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 following the closure of administrative offices at the Sheriff's office for the Christmas holidays.
