The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, January 6, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, friends remember Chris Cagle as a family man willing to give his time for others
- Floyd Medical Center welcomes first baby of the year
- Search warrant yields three drug arrests
- GNTC alum starts work at SpaceX
- Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognizes deputies for bravery, outstanding service
- Grant, Cathryn (Cathy)
- STAR House rehab building being sold to finance new recovery center in Lindale
- Joe Costolnick steps into clerk of court race
- School officials weigh the effects of Plant Hammond closure
- The Queen of Juniper Street is gone