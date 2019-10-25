The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, October 25, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police still searching for man who robbed Shorter Ave. bank and fled - VIDEO
- Report: Rome man busted with drugs hidden in underwear
- Calhoun man sentenced to prison for May murder of Resaca man
- Task force arrest, which confiscates over 1,000 pills, highlights local opioid epidemic
- County schools name teacher of the year
- Doctor faces felony charges in Clarke County
- Wagon Train participants braved constant drizzle as they clopped down Broad Street one last time
- Indoor jump park coming to Fort Oglethorpe
- Rockmart stores hit with broken windows in vandalism incident
- Letter to the editor: Blown tire leads to glorious day in Calhoun