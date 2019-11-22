The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, November 22, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Dogs sniff out over three pounds of meth
- Misinformation on vaping dangers snuffs out one shop, vaporizes another by 40%
- Judge sentences teen to life plus five years in 2018 murder
- Judge declines to dismiss case against Darlington, former teacher
- Developers hope spec building on lot at Martha Berry Highway at the loop will attract new business
- County schools at 'new low' with bus drivers
- Rome man wanted in Tennessee
- Texas Roadhouse, Panda Express tender plans for restaurants at East Bend center
- Report: Woman slashed tires, had meth
- Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 11-17, 2019