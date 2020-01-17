The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, January 17, 2020 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Silver Creek man linked to terrorist white nationalist organization arrested on murder conspiracy charges
- Local doctor expected to step into U.S. House race this week
- Oscar Mayer Weinermobile rolling into Rome this Sunday
- UPDATE: Woman reported missing Monday morning found safe Monday afternoon
- Pier 1 Imports store in Rome closing
- First indoor, members-only dog park and coffee bar opening in Rome soon
- Severe storms leave damage behind in Polk County
- Legendary radio personality Nelle Reagan off the air after six decades at the mic
- Police seeking help locating hit and run suspect
- Alabama man charged with child molestation, rape