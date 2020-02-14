The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, February 14, 2020 report along with one from Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Plane crashes in remote area of Gordon County near Fairmount; multiple fatalities
- DA reviewing wreck investigation involving Rep. Kelley, Cedartown police chief
- Just to make sure: Local man working in China imposes self-quarantine, OTR Wheel Engineering has had to shut down facilities in China
- Missing Murray woman last seen at Flying J in Gordon; authorities say no relation to Smith case
- Police: Rome woman failed to stop at light, found to be in possession of THC oil and marijuana
- 2 Alabama men sentenced in child exploitation stings
- Teen who hit man with vehicle sentenced to three years in prison
- GCSO: Resaca man charged with child molestation, sexual battery, cruelty to children
- Severe weather possible tonight: Potential for strong winds, storms between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Heavy rains, potential flooding in forecast for Tuesday; local schools closed