The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, December 20, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO arrests Calhoun man accused of molesting, abusing child
- Cold case: Information sought to solve murder of Flintstone business owner
- Judge sentences man who attempted to flee child sex sting to 15 years in prison
- Resaca man arrested on aggravated sexual battery, child molestation charges
- Plug pulled on LYRIKZ, owner says he's negotiating sale with Atlanta-based investment group
- School officials are concerned that dual enrollment will face cuts in the next legislative session
- Prosecutor: Drug supplier beat one man to death, raped woman to recoup small debt
- Bullet pierces window of a home near Cave Spring
- Lindale veteran has 35 ft Christmas tree decorated for the first time since cancer diagnosis
- Police: Cave Spring man was shoplifting knives planned for Christmas presents