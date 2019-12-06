The Georgia State Patrol is still investigating an incident on Thursday evening in Cedartown involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
The GSP did not release the name of the pedestrian struck on North Main Street on Thursday evening by a Ford Explorer that was traveling southbound.
"This crash occurred after dark and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing," the release stated.
According to their release, the pedestrian was taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment. They did not have further information at this time about the individual's condition.
Their report wasn't complete at this time, and additional information is expected to follow.